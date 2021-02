Rich Schwam was red hot as he had the high scratch single game of 267, the series high of 744 (a season-high) and the handicap series of 765 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League met on Feb. 16 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) moved into first place with a nine-point lead over Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston).