Rich Schwam leads the way in Friday Bowling League

Recommended Video:

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on March 6.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) remains in first place with a lead of three points over Team 12 (Russ Jagoe, Dave Martini, John Campbell, John Verdeschi).

Rich Schwam had a great day with the single game scratch of 266, the three-game scratch series of 767 and the three-game series with handicap of 794.

Walter Hart bowled the high individual game with handicap of 276.

Rich Schwam is the individual league high average leader at 211.17.

John Verdeschi is at 202.20 and Manny Cabral is a 197.67.