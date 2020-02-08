Rich Schwam double winner in Friday Bowling League

Rich Schwam rolled the single game scratch of 247 and the three-game scratch series of 671 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on Feb. 7.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) increased its first-place lead over Team 12 (Russ Jagoe, Dave Martini, John Campbell, John Verdeschi) to 9 points.

Ron Vitale had the high individual game with handicap of 290.

Warren Edwards rolled the three-game series with handicap of 765.

Rich Schwam is the individual high average leader at 210.43.

John Verdeschi is at 201.25 and Manny Cabral is a 198.26.