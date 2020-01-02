Rich Schwam bowls high individual average for top team

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League bowled on Dec. 27.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) is in first place by four points over Team 10 (Roy Green, Ray Boratko, Mike Cazzolla, Chris Barret).

John Verdeschi rolled the single game scratch of 248 and Angelo Cordone the three-game scratch series of 668.

Dave Martini bowled the High Individual Game with Handicap of 272 and Mike Bartolotta the high series with Handicap of 756.

Rich Schwam is the Individual high average leader at 208.06.

John Verdeschi is at 202.67 and Angelo Cordone is a 199.31.