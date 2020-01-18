Rich Schwam bowls a 288 game in Friday League

Rich Schwam had a fantastic day with a near 300-game (one miss that realized a 288 game and an overall 772 series for the day) when The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League bowled on Jan. 10.

Team 10 (Roy Green, Ray Boratko, Mike Cazzolla, Chris Barret) retained first place by one point over Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam).

Schwam bowled the single game scratch of 288, the three-game scratch series of 772, the high individual game with handicap of 300 and the single game with handicap of 808. He set new season high’s for all but the single-game scratch with handicap game.

Schwam is the Individual high average leader at 210.33. John Verdeschi is at 203.27 and Angelo Cordone is a 196.64.