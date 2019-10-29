The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowled on Oct. 25.

Team 11 (John Annick, Walter Hart, Drew Kennedy, Angelo Cordone) has moved into first place with a one-point lead over Team 4 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Paul Jackson, Bob Beck).

Rich Schwam rolled a new season-high single game scratch of 258, the High Individual Game with Handicap of 282 and the three-game scratch series season High of 662.

Allan Careddu rolled the series with Handicap of 742.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike DeMichele, Rich Schwam) hit a new season-high series with handicap of 2,766.