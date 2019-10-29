Rich Schwam Friday’s best bowler

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowled on Oct. 25.

Team 11 (John Annick, Walter Hart, Drew Kennedy, Angelo Cordone) has moved into first place with a one-point lead over Team 4 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Paul Jackson, Bob Beck).

Rich Schwam rolled a new season-high single game scratch of 258, the High Individual Game with Handicap of 282 and the three-game scratch series season High of 662.

Allan Careddu rolled the series with Handicap of 742.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike DeMichele, Rich Schwam) hit a new season-high series with handicap of 2,766.