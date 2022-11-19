Rice 96, W. Michigan 88

Hastings 0-0 2-3 2, Wright 8-10 2-2 18, Hannah 1-5 0-0 2, Monegro 9-14 2-2 21, Norman 10-17 3-4 30, Hubbard 3-8 2-2 9, Fuller 2-5 0-1 4, Simms 1-1 0-0 2, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 11-14 88.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves