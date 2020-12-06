Rice 86, Houston Baptist 64
Fiedler 5-8 0-1 10, Clark 1-4 0-0 2, Ege Havsa 5-6 0-0 11, Evee 4-11 0-1 10, Mullins 2-10 4-4 9, Olivari 9-14 2-3 27, Moore 3-4 2-2 10, Abercrombie 1-5 0-0 3, Lieppert 0-2 0-0 0, Sheffield 1-1 2-3 4, Moffat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 10-14 86.
Iyeyemi 4-4 4-6 12, Janacek 1-2 0-0 3, Tse 1-4 0-0 2, Castro 2-3 0-0 4, Dalton 1-6 2-2 4, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Boothman 7-13 0-0 15, McKenzie 4-6 1-4 10, Pierre 1-1 0-1 2, Long 3-7 0-0 8, Gomes 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 7-13 64.
Halftime_Rice 49-24. 3-Point Goals_Rice 14-38 (Olivari 7-12, Moore 2-3, Evee 2-9, Ege Havsa 1-2, Mullins 1-3, Abercrombie 1-5, Clark 0-1, Fiedler 0-1, Lieppert 0-2), Houston Baptist 5-20 (Long 2-4, Janacek 1-1, McKenzie 1-1, Boothman 1-5, Castro 0-1, Lee 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Tse 0-2, Dalton 0-3). Rebounds_Rice 28 (Clark 6), Houston Baptist 33 (Iyeyemi, Thompson 6). Assists_Rice 18 (Evee 6), Houston Baptist 13 (Pierre, Long 3). Total Fouls_Rice 15, Houston Baptist 19. A_150 (1,000).