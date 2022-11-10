Rice 85, St. Thomas (Texas) 48

Adebo 1-4 0-0 2, Sanchez 1-2 0-0 2, Nguyen 0-3 0-0 0, C.Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Kanafani 1-7 0-0 2, Ricks 4-9 2-3 13, Altamirano 2-5 2-2 7, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Golaszewski 2-2 1-2 5, C.Anderson 4-6 1-1 9, Ramirez 1-2 0-0 2, Erten 0-1 0-0 0, Areola 0-1 0-0 0, Marquez 0-0 0-0 0, M.Williams 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 6-8 48.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed