Rhythmic gymnastics upset: Israel beats Russia, wins gold CLAIRE GALOFARO, Associated Press Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 8:40 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Her blue ribbon soared halfway to the rafters, and Israel’s Linoy Ashram spun and swirled and caught it, winning gold in a performance that ended Russia’s decades-long dominance in rhythmic gymnastics.
Ashram, 22, became the first Israeli woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal, edging out a pair of Russian identical twin sisters who were the favorites heading into Tokyo.
