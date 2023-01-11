Rhode Island 68, St. Bonaventure 67

Evans 1-4 0-0 2, Farell 0-3 0-0 0, Venning 4-10 2-4 10, Banks 4-14 1-1 12, Luc 7-20 4-5 20, Flowers 6-10 2-3 15, Hill 3-4 0-0 6, Mellouk 0-2 0-0 0, Amadasun 1-1 0-0 2, Rumpel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 9-13 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run