Reynolds, Charlotte take control late in 38-28 win over UTEP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds threw for two scores and Aaron McAllister ran for two touchdowns and Charlotte beat UTEP 38-28 on Saturday.

Following a 14-all tie in the first half, Charlotte (2-2, 1-0 Conference USA) used the final 19 minutes to secure control of the contest.

Reynolds threw a 10-yard touchdown to Cameron Dollar with 3:31 left in the third for a 21-14 49ers lead. Following Jonathan Cruz's 32-yard field goal to make it a 10-point margin. Micaleous Elder scored on a 13-yard run with 4:40 left for a 31-14 lead.

Gavin Hardison threw an 8-yard touchdown to Justin Garrett two minutes later to reduce UTEP's (3-3, 0-2) deficit to 10. Charlotte inherited a short field following the recovery of an onside kick, and McAllister sealed the game with a 36-yard touchdown run for a 38-21 lead.

Hardison connected again with Garrett on an 11-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left for the game's final margin. Hardison threw for 204 yards but was intercepted twice.

