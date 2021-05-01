Reyna scores 2 as Dortmund breezes into German Cup final May 1, 2021 Updated: May 1, 2021 4:38 p.m.
1 of5 Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Dortmund's Jude Bellingham scores his side's fifth goal during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, third right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP) Friedemann Vogel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Dortmund's Marco Reus scores his side's third goal during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard, left, is challenged by Kiel's Simon Lorenz during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Friedemann Vogel/Pool via AP) Friedemann Vogel/AP Show More Show Less
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna scored twice and Jude Bellingham once as Borussia Dortmund reached the German Cup final with a dominant showing from its young talents to beat second-tier Holstein Kiel 5-0 on Saturday.
Dortmund's win was never in doubt as all the goals came in the first half against a Kiel team which had been pushed to the limit by two quarantines for coronavirus outbreaks this year and a packed schedule.