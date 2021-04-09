Reyes homers twice, Plesac strong as Indians beat Tigers TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 11:14 p.m.
1 of9 Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes watches his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Derek Holland during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes points as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez fields a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones during the sixth inning in a baseball game, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Jones was out at first. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum out at second base during the third inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. JaCoby Jones was out at first base for the double play. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Derek Holland delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Michael Fulmer, left, waits for Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes, right, to run the bases on a solo home run during the sixth inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario watches his infield grounder that drove in a run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac tosses the ball to first base for the out on Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera during the fourth inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings after getting an early lead to give the Cleveland Indians a 4-1 win Friday night over the Detroit Tigers, who scratched starter Julio Teheran just before the first pitch.
Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off emergency starter Derek Holland (0-1) and added a 446-foot solo shot in the sixth to make it 4-0.