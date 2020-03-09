Relay breaks record, Trumbull 6th at FCIAC swims

Trumbull placed 6th at the FCIAC Swim and Dive Championships held at Greenwich High.

The 200-medley relay team of David Datz, Anthony Lemma, Raj Padda and Liam Crecca placed fourth when they broke the school record set in 1977.

“To see the energy and fun the boys were having on deck at FCIAC's was great to witness,” head coach Bill Strickland said. “Carrying that into their swims helped bring us to sixth-place (after being 8th in 2019) overall. With this team that was well earned. I’m proud of our guys and everything they have done so far.”

An individual podium finish was had by Liam Crecca, who took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle.

Lemma, Ryan Johnson, Joey Vaitkus and Crecca were fifth in the 200-freestyle relay.

“The Eagles have made tremendous strides this season, which we hope to continue into states,” Strickland said. “Their hard work, day-in and day-out, helped this team bring Trumbull boys swimming back.”

The CIAC Class LL State Championship Trials will be held on Saturday, March 14, at East Hartford High.

The Eagles with state qualifying time cuts and who will be competing are Liam Crecca, David Datz, Rohit Gunda, Ryan Johnson, Cameron Kosak, Anthony Lemma, Raj Padda, Joey Vaitkus, Diver Jacques Roy as well as St. Joseph’s swimmers, Rafael Masbad and Justin Wu.