Redskins QB Keenum leaves game vs. Vikings with concussion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Washington quarterback Case Keenum has left the Redskins' game at Minnesota because of a concussion.

The Redskins made the announcement about Keenum, just as the second half started Thursday night. He was sacked by nose tackle Linval Joseph on his second-to-last play, a second-down fumble late in the second quarter that Washington recovered at the Minnesota 12. Keenum threw an incompletion on the next play, and the Redskins kicked a field goal.

Because the Vikings kept the ball for the remainder of the first half, there was no clear sign that Keenum was woozy until rookie Dwayne Haskins Jr. entered on the first series of the third quarter. Keenum lost a fumble while being sacked on Washington's first possession, but he drove the Redskins as far as the 12 and the 3, before the Redskins had to settle for three points on each trip.

The hit to the head was a far less ceremonial way for Keenum's night to end than in his last game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Jan. 14, 2018, when he led the Vikings to a victory over New Orleans in an NFC divisional round playoff game. His 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on the final play became known as the "Minneapolis Miracle" and sent the Vikings to the NFC championship game.

