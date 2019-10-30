Red Wings beat Oilers 3-1 to end 8-game losing streak

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin and Patrik Nemeth scored in the first period, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Tuesday night to end an eight-game losing streak.

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves for the Red Wings, who won for the first time since Oct. 10 against Montreal.

Larkin converted on a power play 7:41 into the game, lifting the puck from the front of the crease. Nemeth, who signed as a free agent last summer, scored his first goal with the Red Wings less than a minute later.

A long scoreless stretch for both teams ended with 7:12 left in the game when Leon Draisaitl scored from the right circle to pull Edmonton within one.

Edmonton had a man advantage shortly thereafter but could not take advantage despite superstar Connor McDavid and Draisaitl putting shots on net.

Filip Hronek added an empty-net goal late in the game to seal a much-needed victory for the rebuilding Red Wings.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots for the Oilers, who have dropped four of their last five after opening the season 7-1.

Koskinen, who entered 5-0, gave up two goals on the first seven shots he faced before keeping his team in the game.

Speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou had a pair of breakaways for Detroit and was denied each time by Koskinen.

NOTES: Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who left Detroit when Steve Yzerman was hired to replace him earlier this year, was given an ovation during an early break in the game. ... Detroit assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and recalled Joe Hicketts from the Griffins. ... Detroit removed LW Adam Erne from injured reserve and put LW Justin Abdelkader on IR retroactive to Oct. 23. ... McDavid played in his 300th NHL game.

