Red Sox reach deals with Barnes, Brasier, Brice, Plawecki

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, and pitcher Matt Barnes celebrate after clsoing out the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox agreed Wednesday to one-year contracts that avoided salary arbitration with right-handers Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Austin Brice and catcher Kevin Plawecki.

Barnes gets $4.5 million, Brasier $1.25 million, Brice $870,000 and Plawecki $1.6 million.

A day earlier, the Red Sox agreed to an $8.3 million, one-year deal with left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez.

Third baseman Rafael Devers is Boston’s only remaining player eligible for arbitration.

Barnes took over as Boston’s closer after Brandon Workman was traded in August. A 30-year-old right-hander who can become a free agent after next season, Barnes was 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and nine saves in 13 chances, striking out 31 and walking 14 in 23 innings.

Brasier was 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA in one start and 24 relief appearances, and Brice 1-0 with a 5.95 ERA in one start and 20 relief appearances.

Plawecki batted .341 with one home and 17 RBIs in 82 at-bats as the backup to Christian Vázquez.

