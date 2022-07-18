Red Sox lefty Sale has finger surgery, no return date set
JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery on his broken left pinkie finger on Monday, a day after it was hit by a line drive in a game against the New York Yankees.
The team called the surgery successful but did not give a timetable for his return. A broken bone usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal, which would allow Sale to return before the end of the season.