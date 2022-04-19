Red Sox edge Blue Jays 2-1 at Fenway with just 3 hits MAUREEN MULLEN, Associated Press April 19, 2022 Updated: April 19, 2022 11:36 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to three hits.
“It seemed like a playoff game, right? And I managed it like a playoff game,” said Boston manager Alex Cora, who used five pitchers. “I went for the win.
Written By
MAUREEN MULLEN