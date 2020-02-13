Red Sox beat Eduardo Rodríguez in salary arbitration

PHOENIX (AP) — The Boston Red Sox defeated pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez in salary arbitration on Thursday, improving teams to 5-1 this year.

Rodríguez will earn $8.3 million rather than his request for $8,975,000. The case was decided by arbitrators Steven Wolf, Walt De Treux and Melinda Gordon, who heard the argument Wednesday.

A right-hander who turns 27 in April, Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season, when he made $4,325,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Teams also beat Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez has been the lone player to win.

