Record-setting Holden leads Trumbull runners

The Trumbull High girls’ cross country team earned its second dual-meet victory in four days against Fairfield Warde, a 22-37 decision in Trumbull. On Tuesday in Fairfield, the Eagles had also prevailed by the same score.

On a sunny Friday afternoon in Trumbull, the Eagles placed seven of the meet’s top 10 finishers, led by a record-setting performance by junior Kali Holden.

Leading from start to finish, Holden set a Trumbull-course record (18:00), eclipsing the mark by four seconds set back in 1999 by former Eagle standout Danielle Klein (18:04).

Junior Evelyn Marchand (2nd place, 18:52) senior Calyn Carbone (4th place, 18:56) also ran solid races. Marchand used a late kick to hold off Fairfield Warde’s Emilia Kozeracki, who had won Tuesday’s race.

Senior Brenna Asaro (20:18) finished seventh while sophomore Abigail Poplawksi was eighth (20:25).

Senior Keira Grant finished the race in ninth place (20:59), and junior Julietta Siciak (21:04) was 10th.

Trumbull (3-0) will host Fairfield Ludlowe Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.