Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 6:11 p.m.
1 of7 Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures as he follows the action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Lucas Olaza during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, celebrates with teammate Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez, center, clashes with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, left, and Nacho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Real Madrid's Nacho, right, runs for the ball with Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez set one another up for goals to help Real Madrid earn a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, as the defending champions edged one point above Atlético Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.
Second-place Atlético has played three fewer matches than Madrid and will have the chance to return to the top when it visits Alavés on Sunday.