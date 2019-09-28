Rays lose 4-1, denting chances of hosting wild-card game

TORONTO (AP) — Tampa Bay managed just three hits and lost 4-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, damaging the Rays' chances of hosting the AL Wild Card Game.

Matt Duffy homered in the seventh inning, but that was it for Tampa Bay. Duffy finished with two hits and Tommy Pham singled for the team's other hit.

The Rays, who clinched a postseason berth Friday when they beat Toronto and Washington beat Cleveland, began the day tied with Oakland in the wild-card race. The Athletics won four of six regular-season meetings with the Rays, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker.