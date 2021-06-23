Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1 STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 10:37 p.m.
1 of6 Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) throws to first base on a hit by Miami Marlins' Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Miami. The Blue Jays defeated the Marlins 2-1. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Miami. The hit allowed the first run of the game. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray aims a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien, left, catches the ball as Miami Marlins' Starling Marte, right, is late stealing second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Miami. The Blue Jays defeated the Marlins 2-1. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 MLB umpire Laz Diaz checks the glove of Miami Marlins relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Miami. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
MIAMI (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep.
Ray (5-3) struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings. Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances and second in two nights.