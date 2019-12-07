Ray Bortako stands out in Tuesday Bowling League

Ray Boratko bowled the high three-game series of 643 and the series with handicap of 769 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League met at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Dec. 3.

In first place is Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo), with a 14-point lead over Team 15 (Jim Curtin, Ray Boratko, Charlie Lee, Manny Cabral).

The high scratch single game of 238 was rolled by Carl Bluestein.

Art Pranger had the high single game with handicap of 267.

Ray Boratko is the High Individual Match Point leader with 50 points.