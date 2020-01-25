Ray Boratko best in three at Friday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on Jan. 24.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) increased its first-place lead over Team 10 (Roy Green, Ray Boratko, Mike Cazzolla, Chris Barret) and Team 12 (Russ Jagoe, Dave Martini, John Campbell, John Verdeschi) to six points.

Ray Boratko had a great day with the single game scratch of 265, the high individual game with handicap of 304 and the three-game series with handicap of 748.

Rich Schwam had the three-game scratch series of 669.

Rich Schwam is the Individual high average leader at 210.10. John Verdeschi is at 201.78 and Manny Cabral is a 197.10.