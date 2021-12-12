Ravens' Jackson in protective boot after spraining ankle The Associated Press Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 8:41 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) for no gain during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson left the stadium in a protective boot after spraining his right ankle in Sunday’s 24-22 road loss to the Cleveland Browns, a concerning sight for a banged-up team trying to hold on to the AFC North lead.
Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will undergo further tests on Monday. He was unwilling to speculate on the severity of the injury or how long Jackson could be sidelined. “We’ll see how it responds,” Harbaugh said. The Ravens (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.
Written By
The Associated Press