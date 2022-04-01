Raptors beat Magic 102-89 for fifth straight win DICK SCANLON, Associated Press April 1, 2022
1 of6 Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, left shoots over the defense of Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony, center, and Devin Cannady during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, right, drives against Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, right, and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) loses control of the all under pressure from Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) and forward Admiral Schofield (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
Orlando, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes scored 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 102-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.
Gary Trent Jr. finished with 17 points for Toronto, which took advantage of 21 Orlando turnovers.