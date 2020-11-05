Rapids clinch MLS playoff berth with 1-0 win over Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. . (AP) — Kellyn Acosta scored in the 83rd minute and the Colorado Rapids clinched a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

The Rapids (7-6-4) had five games called off this season because of coronavirus cases. But instead of total points, Major League Soccer decided to use points per game for playoff position, boosting Colorado's chances with fewer games played.

The Rapids closed in on a postseason berth after a 3-1 win at home against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Steve Clark made three saves for Portland (11-6-5), unbeaten in its previous four games — including wins in the past two.

The Timbers went into the match as the top team in the Western Conference but the Sounders, also near the top of the standings, were playing in a late game against the Galaxy.

Portland was hurt by the loss of Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who tore his left ACL in a 1-0 victory over Vancouver last weekend. Niezgoda, who had eight goals, will miss the rest of the season.

It was the second significant knee injury for the Timbers this season. In September, forward Sebastian Blanco tore his right ACL. Blanco was the MVP of this summer's MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

Portland was also without forward Jeremy Ebobisse for the fourth straight game because of a concussion.

The Rapids were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when the ball hit Bill Tuiloma’s hand after coming off his foot, but the call was overturned by video review.

After a scoreless first half, Acosta finally broke through for his second goal of the season.

It was the 14th goal allowed in the final 15 minutes of a game for Portland this season.

