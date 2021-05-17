Rangers snap 6-game skid with 5-2 win over Yankees and Cole STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 10:59 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun homered as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night, denying Gerrit Cole's bid to become the American League's first six-game winner.
Cole (5-2) allowed season highs of five runs and seven hits, getting pulled after Garcia led off the sixth with a sharp single on the right-hander’s 89th pitch. Cole struck out seven, but also issued two free passes after walking none over his previous five starts.
