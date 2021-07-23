Rangers buying out Tony DeAngelo, introduce Barclay Goodrow STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 1:51 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) skates during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa, Fla. Goodrow, who just finished helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win consecutive Stanley Cups, has signed a six-year contract with the New York Rangers. General Manager Chris Drury announced the signing on Thursday, July 22, 2021, less than a week after acquiring the rights to the unrestricted free agent from the Lightning for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) celebrate with center Blake Coleman (20) after his goal on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - New York Rangers' Tony DeAngelo gets off a pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo. The Rangers put defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers at noon Friday, July 23, 2021, for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract. Hours earlier, they introduced new forward Barclay Goodrow after he signed a $21.6 million contract. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
The New York Rangers are buying out the player they paid to go away and giving the money saved to a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion they hope will improve team chemistry on and off the ice.
The Rangers put defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers Friday for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract. Hours earlier, they introduced new forward Barclay Goodrow after he signed a $21.6 million contract.