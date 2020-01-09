Rangers agree to minor league deals with Garcia, Jones

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Luís Garcia and former major league outfielder-turned-pitcher James Jones have agreed to minor league contracts with the Texas Rangers that include invitations to major league spring training.

Garcia, who appeared in 64 games last year for the Los Angeles Angels after six seasons with Philadelphia before that, will have a $1.1 million salary if he is in the majors.

The Rangers also released right-hander Reed Garrett from his minor league contract, allowing him to sign with the Seibu Lions of Japan's Pacific League, and they assigned right-hander Jimmy Herget outright to Triple-A Nashville.

Garcia was 2-1 with one save and a 4.35 ERA in his only season for the Angels. He was 12-14 with five saves in 251 games for the Phillies from 2013-18.

Jones played 136 games as an outfielder for the Seattle Mariners in 2014-15, but spent the past four seasons in the Rangers farm system and has been strictly a pitcher since 2017. The left-hander was 2-1 with two saves and a 2.67 ERA in 45 minor league appearances last season with Nashville and Double-A Frisco, where he was a Texas League All-Star.

