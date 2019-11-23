Rangers-Senators Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0—1 Ottawa 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Chabot 2 (Tkachuk, Duclair), 0:57. 2, Ottawa, L.Brown 1 (Pageau), 6:32 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 2 (Gettinger, Lindgren), 17:20. Penalties_Lindgren, NYR, (interference), 6:16.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Ennis 6 (Tierney, White), 1:11. 5, Ottawa, Duclair 10 (Chabot, Pageau), 13:24 (pp). Penalties_L.Brown, OTT, (cross checking), 3:07; Jaros, OTT, major (high sticking), 7:07; Chytil, NYR, (high sticking), 11:29; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (too many men on the ice), 13:01; Trouba, NYR, (delay of game), 13:40.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (slashing), 4:27; DeAngelo, NYR, (cross checking), 19:27.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-17-5_31. Ottawa 19-16-4_39.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Ottawa 2 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 5-5-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 7-4-1 (31-30).

A_12,349 (18,572). T_2:25.

Referees_Dean Morton, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Libor Suchanek.