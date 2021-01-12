Rams rookie RB Akers heating up on way to chilly Green Bay GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 9:49 p.m.
1 of5 Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands off to running back Cam Akers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers reacts after scoring on a 5-yard run against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Scott Eklund/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford (9) hands off to running back Cam Akers (23) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Scott Eklund/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) is brought down on a carry by Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Scott Eklund/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) flips forward as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) defends during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Akers grew up in Mississippi, and his football journey has taken him to Tallahassee and Los Angeles.
So the Rams' rookie running back hasn't spent a whole lot of time in the type of frigid weather he's about to experience in Green Bay, where it's expected to be below 25 degrees at kickoff Saturday before the sun goes down and it really gets cold.