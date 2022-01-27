Rams' Stafford fired up to realize his Super Bowl dreams GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 27, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford usually mutes his emotions in public, whether he’s under center or behind a bank of microphones. He had a measure of California cool long before he moved to the West Coast last year to pursue his biggest football dreams before it was too late.
That's why the rest of the Los Angeles Rams were joyously surprised last Sunday when Stafford let it all out.