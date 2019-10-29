Ralph Keese a double winner

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday bowling on Oct. 22 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield found Team 13 (Bob Frazer, Bob Wolfe, Mark Ryan, Angelo Cordone in first place with 137 points good for a 15-point lead over Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo).

The high scratch single game was rolled by Manny Cabral with 239.

Angelo Cordone rolled the high three-game series of 657.

Ralph Keese had the high single game with handicap of 289 and the series with handicap of 750.

Peter Hristov and Robert Winston are the High Individual Match Point leaders with 30 points.