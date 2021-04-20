Rain, then snow halts game with D'backs leading Reds in 8th MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 11:48 p.m.
1 of10 A trap covers the infield during a rain delay in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India scores during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Falling snow is illuminated by stadium light during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The game was suspended due to inclement weather. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer points as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, left, watches as Eugenio Suarez makes a catch for an out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Arizona Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera, left, fist-bumps Robby Hammock after hitting an RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Arizona Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera dives for but it unable to field a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo for a double during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-4 lead over Cincinnati in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday night before the game was suspended because of rain.
Play was called just before the rain turned into snow at Great American Ball Park. It will resume before the teams play their regularly scheduled game on Wednesday night.