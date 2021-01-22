Radulov, Pavelski 2 goals as Stars beat Preds 7-0 in opener STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 11:38 p.m.
1 of9 Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) gains control of the puck next to Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) and right wing Denis Gurianov (34) combine to strip the puck away from Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) compete for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness stands behind players as fans sitting a distance away watch the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Dallas Stars' John Klingberg (3), Joe Pavelski (16), Roope Hintz (24) and Jamie Benn (14) celebrate with Alexander Radulov (47) following his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) and right wing Alexander Radulov (47) celebrate after Radulov scored during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The goal was the second in the night for Radulov. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) defends against a shot by Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) celebrates his goal, between between Nashville Predators defensemen Mattias Ekholm (14) and Mark Borowiecki (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Dallas Stars' Nick Caamano (17) helps clear the puck away from the net as goaltender Anton Khudobin watches during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Dallas, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored twice, helping Dallas beat the Nashville Predators 7-0 on Friday night in the Stars' delayed season opener.
The Stars unveiled their Western Conference championship banner, and then rolled past the Predators. Anton Khudobin stopped 34 shots in his first season-opening start, and Joel Kiviranta had a goal and an assist.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS