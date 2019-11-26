Radebaugh carries Northern Colorado past Boston University

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jonah Radebaugh had 25 points as Northern Colorado romped past Boston University 78-55 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday.

Bodie Hume had 15 points for Northern Colorado (3-3). Sam Masten scored 10 points, and Kai Edwards had 10 points and 12 rebounds. UNC started the second half on a 9-0 run for a 50-25 lead.

Max Mahoney had 16 points for the Terriers (3-4). Alex Vilarino added 11 points.

Northern Colorado will face Gardner-Webb for the Mayan Division title on Wednesday. The Terriers will play UT Martin in the consolation game.

