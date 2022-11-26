Quinnipiac 70, Montana St. 53

Nweke 2-7 1-2 5, Otieno 4-6 0-0 8, Balanc 6-15 0-0 15, Jones 6-8 0-0 16, Chenery 0-3 0-0 0, Kortright 5-16 2-5 13, Lewis 1-3 4-5 6, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Riggins 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 27-67 7-12 70.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves