Quentin Grimes helps No. 6 Houston rout Alcorn State 88-55 Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 6:33 p.m.
1 of7 Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) reacts after his dunk with forward J'Wan Roberts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alcorn State, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alcorn State, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Alcorn State forward Tyree Corbett, top, grabs a rebound over Houston forward Justin Gorham (4) as Jamal Shead (1) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Houston guard Jamal Shead, top left, and Alcorn State guards Myson Lowe (30) and Tajah Fraley fight for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Alcorn State forward Malik Hardmon, bottom, reacts after being called for a foul as Arne Morris offers encouragement during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Alcorn State guard David Pierce, right, shoots as Houston guard DeJon Jarreau defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Houston forward J'Wan Roberts, left, shoots as he is fouled by Alcorn State forward Kobe Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Chaney added 18 points and six rebounds and No. 6 Houston overcame the absence of several key plays to rout Alcorn State 88-55 on Sunday.
Houston (5-0) was limited to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries. The Cougars played without second-leading scorer Marcus Sasser, preseason American Athletic Conference player of the year Caleb Mills, reserve guards Cameron Tyson and Ryan Elvin and center Caleb Broodo.
Written By
Associated Press