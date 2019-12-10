QB Manning returns to starting lineup for Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eli Manning is back in the starting lineup for the New York Giants with Daniel Jones out with a sprained right ankle. He'll get the start in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.

Jones was hurt a week ago Sunday in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. The sixth pick overall in the draft finished the game but his injury prevented him from working out this week.

The 38-year-old Manning has taken the majority of snaps in practice. Manning started the opening two games of the regular season, losses to Dallas and Buffalo.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive end Derek Barnett are inactive for Monday night's game.

Agholor's absence with a knee injury means the Eagles will play with just three wide receivers: Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward.

Barnett has an ankle injury and will miss his first game of the season.

Running back Jordan Howard, defensive end Shareef Miller, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, center Nate Herbig and guard Sua Opeta also are inactive for the Eagles.

Also inactive for the Giants: running back Wayne Gallman, cornerback Corey Ballentine, guard Chad Slade, tackle Eric Smith, tight end Rhett Ellison and tight end Evan Engram.

