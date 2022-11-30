Skip to main content
Purdue 87, Syracuse 78

Lewis 3-8 3-4 9, Strong 7-13 0-0 18, Fair 4-18 6-6 16, Hyman 11-23 3-5 26, Woolley 2-9 2-4 6, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, McEvans 1-4 1-1 3, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-77 15-20 78

PURDUE (7-1)

Harper 3-5 3-3 9, Hardin 1-6 0-0 3, Layden 1-5 2-2 4, Petree 13-21 4-5 31, Terry 2-3 3-4 7, Woltman 2-3 2-2 6, Ellis 3-5 2-4 9, Smith 6-9 0-0 12, Learn 2-4 2-2 6, Totals 33-61 18-22 87

Syracuse 18 11 21 28 78
Purdue 23 24 21 19 87

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 7-21 (Lewis 0-1, Strong 4-6, Fair 2-9, Hyman 1-2, Woolley 0-2, Rice 0-1), Purdue 3-17 (Harper 0-1, Hardin 1-5, Layden 0-4, Petree 1-3, Ellis 1-3, Smith 0-1). Assists_Syracuse 7 (Fair 3), Purdue 17 (Terry 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 38 (Lewis 11), Purdue 44 (Harper 8). Total Fouls_Syracuse 17, Purdue 16. Technical Fouls_Syracuse Team 1. A_2,521.

