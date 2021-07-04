Pujols helps Dodgers to 7-game season sweep of Nationals July 4, 2021 Updated: July 4, 2021 3:19 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 win Sunday.
Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs, who lost their following eight games. The Dodgers improved to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 53-31 following a sweep of the four-game series.