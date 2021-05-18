Pujols delivers RBI in debut, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 3-1 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 2:29 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Albert Pujols has played at Dodger Stadium regularly for two decades in postseason games, interleague rivalry showdowns and everything in between, the slugger felt like a stranger in a foreign land when he emerged from the home dugout Monday night wearing the Dodgers' famous home whites.
“I'm (used to) getting a lot of boos here,” Pujols said with a laugh. “It was pretty awesome for the fans to share my side this time.”