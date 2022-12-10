Skip to main content
Providence 93, Albany (NY) 55

Beagle 3-11 3-3 9, Edmead 2-7 5-6 9, Patel 3-9 1-1 8, Drumgoole 6-20 2-3 19, Hutcheson 0-7 0-0 0, Reddish 4-7 0-0 8, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Amica 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 11-13 55.

PROVIDENCE (8-3)

Croswell 8-13 2-3 18, Hopkins 4-9 3-3 11, Bynum 3-5 0-0 6, Carter 2-5 7-8 11, Locke 4-7 3-4 13, Pierre 1-5 0-0 2, Castro 5-6 2-2 12, Breed 3-3 3-4 10, Floyd 3-5 0-0 7, Moore 1-3 1-2 3, Fonts 0-0 0-0 0, O'Haire 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 21-26 93.

Halftime_Providence 42-25. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 6-30 (Drumgoole 5-14, Patel 1-5, Davis 0-1, Reddish 0-3, Hutcheson 0-7), Providence 4-19 (Locke 2-5, Breed 1-1, Floyd 1-2, Castro 0-1, Moore 0-1, O'Haire 0-1, Pierre 0-1, Bynum 0-2, Carter 0-2, Hopkins 0-3). Fouled Out_Edmead. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 28 (Patel 8), Providence 46 (Castro 10). Assists_Albany (NY) 8 (Drumgoole 3), Providence 17 (Pierre 11). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 22, Providence 12. A_8,229 (12,410).

