Protest seeks restoration of high school sports in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Roughly 100 protesters rallied at the state capital to urge Delaware to allow high-school athletes to participate in the fall.

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 15-0 to postpone fall sports until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic It is unclear when fall sports like football would be allowed.

Protesters are urging the board to reconsider and allow a limited fall season.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that about two dozen high-school athletes joined the protest Saturday on Legislative Mall. they said sports could be played safely and discussed the importance sports plays in their lives. Parents said athletics help keep students on track with their academics as well.

The rally was organized by the Delaware HS Athletes Parents Group, a Facebook group that has grown to more than 3,300 members.