Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger is starting to pitch like the guy who excited the Padres' brass enough to trade for him during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Clevinger tossed seven impressive innings and Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game to help San Diego beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Monday night in the opener of a five-game series.