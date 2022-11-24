Princeton 74, Army 66

Evbuomwan 6-8 2-3 14, Kellman 0-3 0-0 0, Pierce 2-5 2-2 7, Allocco 6-13 2-3 15, Langborg 3-13 3-4 10, Lee 2-5 3-4 9, Peters 5-10 0-0 15, O'Connell 2-3 0-1 4, Austin 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-17 74.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves